Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Canadian pricing to reportedly start at $1,049

Google is expected to reveal both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at the company’s upcoming event in New York City on October 9th, 2018.
While we know almost everything about the pair of smartphones thanks to a constant stream of leaks, including the Pixel 3 XL’s new retail box design, one specific aspect has remained elusive: Canadian pricing.
According to a reliable source that has reached out to MobileSyrup, the 64GB version of Google’s Pixel 3 will be priced at $1,049 CAD, with the 128GB iteration coming in at $1,199.
The 64GB Pixel 3 XL will cost $1,199, with the 128GB Pixel 3 XL being priced at $1,359. It’s important to point out that these price points are the expected outright carrier pricing for the smartphone. It’s possible that Google could list the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at slightly different costs in the Google Store. All of these prices are in Canadian dollars.
This is a slight price jump over last year’s $899 Pixel 2 and $1,159 Pixel 2 XL, particularly when it comes to the smaller version of Google’s flagship smartphone. Further, only the ‘White’ ‘Black’ and ‘Sand Pink’ Pixel will be released in Canada.
The Pixel 3 is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch, 2,160 x 1,080 pixel display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera and a pair of dual front-facing shooters.
In contrast, the Pixel 3 XL’s display is tipped to measure in at 6.3-inches, with a 2,960 x 1440 pixel resolution. The phone is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera with a dual front-facing selfie shooter.
MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Google’s October 9th Pixel 3 event bringing you all the news directly from the keynote.
Update 10/05/2018 5:46: The story has been updated with additional information regarding the specific Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL colours that are set to be available in Canada.
