Microsoft’s Windows 10 October 2018 Update is now available

Microsoft has announced at its Surface event in New York that its Windows 10 October Update is now available.
Grab more quiet time with the #Windows10 October 2018 Update. It’s available now and crafted to help you make the most of every moment. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/hcRul5Wr8r
— Windows (@Windows) October 2, 2018
This marks the sixth major update to come to Windows 10, following the November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.
The October 2018 Update adds a variety of a new features, including:
- A new snipping experience
- A dark theme for File Explorer
- A cloud-powered clipboard
- Your Phone app integration
- A Windows Mixed Reality flashlight feature
- New web sign-in and fast sign-in features
- Swiftkey in the touch keyboard
However, the anticipated ‘Sets’ feature — which lets users group projects together by specific tasks in a single window — is not included in the October 2018 Update.
