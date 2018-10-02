News
Microsoft’s Windows 10 October 2018 Update is now available

Oct 2, 2018

4:29 PM EDT

Microsoft logo

Microsoft has announced at its Surface event in New York that its Windows 10 October Update is now available.

This marks the sixth major update to come to Windows 10, following the November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

The October 2018 Update adds a variety of a new features, including:

  • A new snipping experience
  • A dark theme for File Explorer
  • A cloud-powered clipboard
  • Your Phone app integration
  • A Windows Mixed Reality flashlight feature
  • New web sign-in and fast sign-in features
  • Swiftkey in the touch keyboard

However, the anticipated ‘Sets’ feature — which lets users group projects together by specific tasks in a single window — is not included in the October 2018 Update.

