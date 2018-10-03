Resources
Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in October

Oct 3, 2018

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This October, shows like Big Mouth, Castlevania’s, Riverdale and Marvel’s Daredevil are returning to the service.

Additionally, new series and movies like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Malevolent are set to arrive this upcoming month.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content.

October 2nd

October 3rd

October 5th

October 8th

October 9th

October 10th

October 11th

October 12th

October 13th

  • Dynasty: season 2  — streaming every Saturday

October 14th

October 15th

October 16th

October 19th

October 21st

October 23rd

October 24th

October 26th

October 27th

October 28th

October 30th

October 31st

Gun City

