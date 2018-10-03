Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in October

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This October, shows like Big Mouth, Castlevania’s, Riverdale and Marvel’s Daredevil are returning to the service.
Additionally, new series and movies like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Malevolent are set to arrive this upcoming month.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content.
October 2nd
- Joe Rogan Strange Times
- MeatEater: season 7
October 3rd
October 5th
- Big Mouth: season 2 (available to download)
- Dancing Queen
- Elite (available to download)
- Empire Games
- Little Things: season 2
- Malevolent (available to download)
- Private Life
- Super Monsters Save Halloween
- Super Monsters: season 2 (available to download)
- The Rise of Phoenixes — streaming every Friday
- YG Future Strategy Office
October 8th
October 9th
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: part 4
October 10th
- 22 July (available to download)
October 11th
- Riverdale: season 3 (available to download) — streaming every Thursday
- Salt Fat Acid Heat (available to download)
October 12th
- Apostle (available to download)
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
- Feminists: What Are They Thinking?
- FightWorld (available to download)
- Remastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (available to download)
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: season 2 (available to download)
- Tarzan and Jane: season 2
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (available to download)
- The Haunting Hill House (available to download)
- The Kindergarten Teacher (available to download)
October 13th
- Dynasty: season 2 — streaming every Saturday
October 14th
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities — streaming every Sunday
October 15th
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (available to download)
October 16th
- Black Lightning: season 2 (available to download) — streaming every Tuesday
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up (available to download)
October 19th
- Accidentally in Love
- Ask the Doctor
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever: Limited Series (available to download)
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice (available to download)
- Distrito Salvaje
- Gnome Alone (available to download)
- Haunted (available to download)
- Hip-Hop Evolution: season 2
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade
- Larva Island
- Making a Murderer: part 2 (available to download)
- Marvel’s Daredevil: season 3
- The Night Comes For Us
- Wanderlust (available to download)
October 21st
October 23rd
- Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (available to download)
October 24th
October 26th
- Been So Long
- Castlevania: season 2 (available to download)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Dovlatov
- Jefe
- Shirkers (available to download)
- Terrorism Close Calls
October 27th
October 28th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — streaming every Sunday
October 30th
- Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
- The Degenerates
Comments