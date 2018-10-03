CRTC calls on carriers to conduct more wireless public alert tests

Canada’s telecom watchdog has called on the country’s wireless service providers to prepare for another round of wireless public alert (WPA) tests.
According to an October 3rd, 2018 Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) letter, the Commission has determined that it’s necessary for wireless service providers to “distribute additional visible wireless test alerts.”
The Commission’s latest directive is based off the results of the wireless public alert tests conducted across Canada earlier this year.
Wireless subscribers across the country reported that they were unable to receive wireless alerts, even if they owned compatible LTE-capable smartphones.
As per the Commission’s directive, wireless service providers who choose to conduct visible tests — public tests that will actually received by subscribers, rather than internal tests — before Emergency Preparedness Week 2019 need to notify their subscribers that wireless test alerts will be sent.
“The Commission will continue to monitor the implementation of WPA, including the dissemination and distribution of wireless test alerts,” reads an excerpt from the CRTC’s October 3rd letter.
“The Commission may take further regulatory action should WPA-related issues arise in the future.”
The CRTC also requested that Pelmorex, the company that owns the Alert Ready national public alerting system, update its website to reflect the implementation of more WPA tests.
Source: CRTC
