More alleged Pixel 3 and 3 XL press renders show off white variant

Sep 24, 2018

5:21 PM EDT

Pixel 3 XL rear via Ishan Agarwal

More alleged Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL press renders surfaced ahead of the upcoming October Pixel event.

These aren’t the first press renders we’ve seen of the device. This time around, however, we get a look at the white variant, as well as the device without a case.

Pixel 3 XL render white

As with the previous leaks, the 3 XL features a large notch on the front with two cameras and a speaker in it. Notably, you can see the difference in camera size between the two front-facing cameras.

We already know the device features two eight megapixel front-facing cameras. However, this leak confirms that the cameras feature different aperture sizes. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what the cameras are for.

You can also see the dual front-facing cameras on the smaller Pixel 3 variant. However, the 3 doesn’t have a notch. Instead, the phone features larger top and bottom bezels.

Pixel 3 white render

Finally, we get a look at the back of the phones, which feature a two-tone back with a single camera.

At this point, there doesn’t seem to be much of the Pixel 3 that we haven’t seen. We’ve even seen wallpapers and the camera app inside the phone.

Images credit: Winfuture

Source: Winfuture

