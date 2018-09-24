News
PREVIOUS|

Pokémon Go’s October Field Research reward is the Legendary Suicune

The final legendary beast has been confirmed

Sep 24, 2018

5:30 PM EDT

0 comments

Niantic has finally revealed that the Legendary Pokémon the developer is using for the mobile game’s October Field Research reward is Suicune.

The water-type Legendary Suicune is part of the trio of ancient beast along with August’s Research Breakthrough Entai and September’s Raikou.

To go along with the event, there will also be a new batch of water-based Field Research tasks to celebrate Suicune.

Suicune is the last of the Legendary beasts to be used as a Field Research reward, so it will be interesting to see what Pokémon Niantic decides to use in November.

Players only have until the end of September to accomplish enough Field Research to get a chance to capture Entei.

Related Articles

News

Sep 19, 2018

8:06 PM EDT

Deoxys is coming soon to Pokémon Go EX Raid battles

News

Sep 12, 2018

6:03 PM EDT

Niantic will soon let players add PokéStop locations in Pokémon Go

News

Sep 24, 2018

8:00 AM EDT

New mystery Pokémon appears in ‘Pokémon Go’ over the weekend

News

Sep 10, 2018

5:14 PM EDT

Nintendo’s Pokémon Let’s Go-themed Switch is coming to Canada [Update]

Comments