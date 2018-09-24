Pokémon Go’s October Field Research reward is the Legendary Suicune

Niantic has finally revealed that the Legendary Pokémon the developer is using for the mobile game’s October Field Research reward is Suicune.
The water-type Legendary Suicune is part of the trio of ancient beast along with August’s Research Breakthrough Entai and September’s Raikou.
To go along with the event, there will also be a new batch of water-based Field Research tasks to celebrate Suicune.
Suicune is the last of the Legendary beasts to be used as a Field Research reward, so it will be interesting to see what Pokémon Niantic decides to use in November.
Players only have until the end of September to accomplish enough Field Research to get a chance to capture Entei.
Comments