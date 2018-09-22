Pixel 3 and 3 XL leaked again with 12.2 megapixel rear camera and more

While it can hardly be called a leak at this point, two Twitter users revealed pictures and renders of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
The first set of pictures from Twitter user Ishan Agarwal are of the 3 XL. Like previous leaks we’ve seen, the phone has a prominent notch and broad chin.
The 3 XL in the picture looks to be the Clearly White version we’ve seen before. It has the two-tone back — albeit hard to see in the photo — and the mint-green power button.
So here is another look at the Pixel 3 XL exclusively from me! According to the source, the device features a frosted glass back with kinda plastic sides (could be metal with some coating). Also has a SIM Tray at the bottom.#Google#GooglePixel3 #Pixel3XL#Pixel3 pic.twitter.com/ocEKb5QoW2
— Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) September 21, 2018
Agarwal included some screenshots as well, with one of a revamped Camera app UI. Furthermore, the settings in the app reveal the rear camera is 12.2 megapixels, and the front is eight megapixels.
Finally, there’s a new look for the Google Assistant. While the screenshot gives us a limited look, it appears to be in line with visual tweaks Google is testing for Assistant.
Interestingly, Agarwal also tweeted that the device has an improved vibration motor. He said that it feels more like the haptic engine in the iPhone X.
Since you guys keep asking… pic.twitter.com/DpRqzsyRem
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 21, 2018
Evan Blass got in on the leak action as well. He posted a side-by-side render of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL on his Twitter account.
In the render, you can see the dual front-facing cameras, as well as the prominent chin on both devices. The notch is quite deep in the render.
Unfortunately for those hoping for a secret notch-less Pixel device, these images are another nail in the coffin. As great as it would be for Google to release a ‘Pixel Ultra’ device, I don’t think it’ll happen.
At this point, there’s little left for Google to show at the upcoming launch event.
Images: Ishan Agarwal
Source: Android Police
