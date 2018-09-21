Instagram is reportedly testing a native resharing feature in the feed

Instagram is testing a feature that would allow users to natively reshare stories in the feed, according to a report from The Verge.
Currently, users are only able to reshare stories through third-party apps like Regram. Natively, however, Instagram only allows users to reshare Stories they are mentioned in.
While Instagram told The Verge that it isn’t currently building or testing post resharing, the tech news site says it has viewed images confirming such a feature exists. The Verge also says it interviewed “a source familiar with [the feature’s] development.”
According to The Verge, Instagram is referring to the feature as “seamless sharing” internally. Seamless sharing is said to introduce a new ‘share to feed’ option into the ‘…’ menu that appears in the top-right corner of each post in the feed.
Reshared posts will appear in the feed underneath the username and photo of the user who shared it, The Verge reports. Currently, posts are apparently able to be shared at least twice.
The Verge wasn’t able to confirm when the feature might arrive but did note that it currently appears to be in an “extremely rough” state. As with all features that undergo testing, resharing may not end up seeing the light of day.
It’s worth noting that there was a report from last November that also pointed to a resharing feature, although there was no subsequent word on a possible rollout.
However, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have publicly been on the fence about allowing users to reshare posts. In an interview with Wired last year, the businessmen acknowledged that “people love the idea of re-sharing content that they find” but stressed that they wanted to keep the feed “focused on the people you know, rather than the people you know finding other stuff for you to see.”
Source: The Verge
