Instagram ‘@mention’ feature allows users to share story images and videos

Instagram has rolled out a new ‘@mention’ feature that lets users shared images and videos from stories with one another.
Now, users mentioned in a story will receive a notification in their Direct message thread with that person. There, an option will appear that allows users to add the photo or video from the story they were mentioned in to their own stories.
The original story will be appear as a sticker, which can then be scaled, rotated, positioned and edited with creative tools like texts or additional stickers. Once shared, followers will be able to see and tap on the original poster’s username to explore that profile as well.
Instagram says only public accounts can have their stories shared.
The new feature is part of Instagram version 48 on Android and iOS.
In other news, Instagram has confirmed that it has fixed a bug that caused its Android app to crash.
Source: Instagram
