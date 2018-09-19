Sony announces $129 PlayStation Classic console

In what looks like a move to capitalize on the success of Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic, Sony has announced the PlayStation Classic, a modern, miniature version of the retro console that includes a number of games from the era.
Built-in PlayStation Classic games include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. Sony says the classic console will feature 20 pre-installed titles in total, but only five have been revealed so far.
Along with games, the PlayStation Classic includes two original PlayStation controllers that don’t feature the late-generation joystick revamp, a power cable and an HDMI cord.
The tiny console is also 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, though it still retains the original system’s instantly recognizable design.
The PlayStation Classic is set to release in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia on December 3rd.
Though I don’t have the same nostalgic connection with Sony’s PlayStation as I do with systems like the SNES or Nintendo 64, there’s a number of iconic games from the 32-bit era that I missed out on.
Of the titles revealed so far, Wild Arms is definitely of interest to me.
I’m excited to take a trip back to the mid to late 90s to check out some of the iconic PlayStation games I missed out on back when they were first released.
I’m hoping the reimagined classic system also gets popular franchises like Crash Bandicoot, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Syphon Filter, Gran Turismo and of course, Metal Gear Solid.
