EB Games Canada to offer PlayStation Classic pre-orders tomorrow

One of this week’s most surprising announcements was certainly when Sony revealed the PlayStation Classic, a miniature replica of the original PlayStation console.
#PlayStationClassic pre-orders go live TOMORROW when stores open. Online orders will begin at 10am EST. Limit of 1 per customer. pic.twitter.com/GEKhpMZdx1
— EB Games Canada (@EBGamesCanada) September 19, 2018
Now, EB Games has confirmed that it will be offering pre-orders of the retro system tomorrow, Thursday, September 20th.
Customers will be able to place a pre-order in-store or online at 10am ET. EB Games says there will be a limit of one PlayStation Classic per customer.
There’s no word yet from other retailers about pre-order options. However, it’s worth noting that Best Buy Canada’s support Twitter page suggests Canadians stay tuned to the Best Buy Canada Gamers account for any announcements.
Hey, Kimberly! Make sure you're following @BBYC_Gamers for updates on console releases! 🙂
— Best Buy Canada Help (@BestBuyCanHelp) September 19, 2018
Set to release on December 3rd for $129.99 CAD, the PlayStation Classic is Sony’s answer to Nintendo’s highly popular NES and SNES Classic emulation devices.
The PlayStation Classic will come pre-installed with 20 original PlayStation games, although Sony has only revealed the following five so far: Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.
