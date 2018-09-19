News
Microsoft Publisher Sale discounts Xbox One games by up to 75 percent

Sep 19, 2018

7:12 AM EDT

Xbox One white console

This week’s Xbox sale focuses on games published by Microsoft Studios, offering discounts of up to 75 percent on a variety of Xbox One exclusives.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here.

Two of these games are actually Canadian-made. Gears of War 4 comes from Vancouver’s The Coalition, while Dead Rising 4 was developed by the now-defunct Capcom Vancouver.

It’s also worth noting that most of these games — with the exception of Dead Rising 4 and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition — are part of the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. Therefore, you’ll be able to play those other games and over 100 more at no additional cost if you have a monthly subscription to the service.

Until October 1st, Canadians can actually save around $25 on a 12-month Game Pass subscription, which will also come with two free Forza games as a bonus.

