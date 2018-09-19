Microsoft Publisher Sale discounts Xbox One games by up to 75 percent

This week’s Xbox sale focuses on games published by Microsoft Studios, offering discounts of up to 75 percent on a variety of Xbox One exclusives.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:
- Dead Rising 4 — $40 (regular $79.99)
- Gears of War 4 — $20.79 (regular $51.99)
- Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition — $40 (regular $79.99)
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition — $10 (regular $39.99)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition — $10 (regular $20)
- Sea of Thieves — $51.99 (regular $79.99)
- State of Decay 2 — $25.99 (regular $39.99)
- Sunset Overdrive — $8.25 (regular $24.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Two of these games are actually Canadian-made. Gears of War 4 comes from Vancouver’s The Coalition, while Dead Rising 4 was developed by the now-defunct Capcom Vancouver.
It’s also worth noting that most of these games — with the exception of Dead Rising 4 and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition — are part of the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. Therefore, you’ll be able to play those other games and over 100 more at no additional cost if you have a monthly subscription to the service.
Until October 1st, Canadians can actually save around $25 on a 12-month Game Pass subscription, which will also come with two free Forza games as a bonus.
Comments