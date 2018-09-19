Rogers has Canada’s fastest broadband internet: Ookla

In addition to releasing its carrier speed results for the first half of 2018, internet performance company Ookla also released its list of Canada’s fastest internet service providers (ISP).
According to Ookla’s Q1-Q2 2018 report, Toronto-based service provider Rogers provides Canada’s fastest internet speeds by a wide margin.
Rogers was able to achieve an Ookla Speed Score of 116.93.
It’s important to note that Ookla’s Speed Score is determined by measuring an ISP’s download and upload speeds from the 10th, 50th and 90th percentile and combined those figures for a weighted average using a 1:2:1 ratio. Ookla says that 90 percent of the Speed Score is created using download speed, while the remaining 10 percent is determined using upload speed.
Montreal-based Bell Canada came in second place, with a Speed Score of 74.53.
Calgary-based Shaw came in third, with a score of 73.28, while Vancouver-based Telus came in fourth with a score of 59.53.
Quebec-based Videotron came in fifth, with a score of 49.27; Quebec-based Cogeco came in sixth, with a score of 48.40; and Chatham, Ontario-based TekSavvy came in seventh place, with a score of 29.30.
Ookla reported that the average download speed across Canada was 76.23Mbps, while the average upload speed was 25.07Mbps.
In terms of regional speeds, London, Ontario — home to the London Knights hockey team and Western University — has the fastest broadband internet among Canada’s 10 most-populated cities.
Rogers supplied the city of London with average download speeds of 111.43Mbps and average upload speeds of 19.64Mbps.
Toronto, Ontario’s capital and Canada’s largest city by population, has the second-fastest internet in the country. Rogers supplies Torontonians with average download speeds of 104.72Mbps and average upload speeds of 33.82Mbps.
Thanks to Rogers, Canada’s capital Ottawa has the country’s third-fastest internet, with average download speeds of 95.80Mbps and average upload speeds of 20.56Mbps.
“Canadian consumers enjoy enviable fixed broadband speeds on average, especially on the download side,” reads an excerpt from Ookla’s report.
“Though Rogers is the fastest provider in the country and in three of Canada’s largest cities, we saw a wide field of ISPs which can provide the kind of competition that benefits consumers.”
Ookla compiled its results by gathering 9,619,868 samples from 3,737,240 unique users who conducted a total of 17,057780 tests producing a total of 477,617,840 data points.
