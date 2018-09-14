Xbox Canada offering discounted Game Pass with two free Forza games

Microsoft is currently offering two free Forza games with the purchase of a discounted one-year Xbox Game Pass subscription.
For $118 (down from $143.88), Canadians can snag a 12-month membership to the on-demand games subscription service, as well as bonus download codes for Forza Horizon 3 (regular $49.99) and Forza Motorsport 7 (regular $59.99).
The Game Pass deal runs from now until October 1st. More details can be found here.
It’s worth noting that these Forza games currently aren’t included in the Game Pass library.
Fans will also be able to get Forza Horizon 4 on day one with Game Pass when it launches on October 2nd.
Comments