All the ducks have lined up in place. One by one.
Following Rogers and Telus, Bell will unveil a new tier of price plan called ‘Premium Ultra Plus,’ which gives customers the ability save up to $200 off the upfront price of a new device.
Similar to what Bell launched in Quebec in May, and also to its competitors, the Premium Ultra Plus monthly rates start at $115 with data and are “designed for customers that want to pay less upfront for their new device and pay a little more on their rate plan every month.”
The new Premium Ultra tier starts from $115 with unlimited local calling, unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging, call display and message centre, call waiting and conference calling, as well as 3GB of data. This new plan is $10 more per month than Bell’s Premium Plus plans.
According to documents obtained by MobileSyrup, Bell will officially introduce the offering on October 18th, however, there is special consideration for those who want to pre-order the new iPhones.
Bell notes in the document, “As of September 14, sales consultants can quote Premium Ultra Plus pricing to customers wishing to pre-order one of the new Apple iPhones… Share the Premium Ultra Plus tier pricing with the customer (Up to $200 off upfront cost of the device). When customers return to pick up their iPhone, switch their plan to Premium Ultra Plus.”
At the end of Q2 2018, Bell reported that it had a total of 9,309,534 wireless subscribers.
Comments