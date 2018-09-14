Pay What You Want for Multimedia and Productivity Apps on your Mac

When buying a new Mac, one of the things you’ll need to consider is what apps you need to buy to give you a well-rounded experience. Maybe you want to use your Mac to create music and play movies. Or perhaps you just want to improve your productivity. Whatever your case is, this Pay What You Want: The Ultimate Mac Bundle might have something just for you.
Here’s how this deal works: by paying what you want, you’ll gain access to one of the 10 apps in the Ultimate Mac Bundle. If you pay more than the average price, you’ll receive all 10 apps. Finally, if you beat the leader’s price, you’ll be placed on the leaderboard and be entered in a giveaway.
This bundle features a number of entertainment and productivity apps. For example, the 2Do app will help you organize and keep track of your tasks, which can be synced to your Dropbox and Reminders. Aspiring DJs will enjoy Future DJ, which allows you to mashup tracks and videos to create new songs. Alternatively, you can turn your Mac into a multimedia machine with Airy YouTube Downloader, which lets you save your favorite videos so you can enjoy them offline.
You can find these apps and more in the Ultimate Mac Bundle. Simply pay what you want to get enjoy one app or beat the average price for all 10.
