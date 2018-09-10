News
Rogers LG G5 receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update on September 12th

The G5 is the latest LG smartphone set to receive an Oreo update

Rogers subscribers with an LG G5 will be happy to know that their phones are set to receive an Android 8.0 Oreo update on September 12th, 2018.

According to a Rogers community forum post by community manager ‘RogersDarrell,’ the South Korean electronics giant’s 2016 flagship smartphone will be the latest of its devices to receive the Android Oreo update.

LG announced in August 2018 that the Q6 and V20 smartphones would both receive Oreo updates “in the coming months.”

It’s important to note is that, according to OS upgrade schedule on the Rogers community, Rogers LG Q6 devices should have already received an Oreo update.

