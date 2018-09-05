HTC Vive Wireless Adapter now available for pre-order in Canada

HTC has begun offering Canadian pre-orders for its Vive Wireless Adapter.
The Vive VR headset accessory, powered by Intel’s WiGig, offers a tetherless and responsive VR experience with a battery life of up to 2.5 hours.
The Adapter also supports a 6m x 6m (20ft x 20ft) play area capable of fitting up to two other Wireless Adapter-equipped Vive headsets for multiplayer experiences.
The Vive Wireless Adapter will come packaged with a battery, battery belt clip, USB cable, VIVE 3-in-1 short cable, PCI-e WiGig card, wireless Link Box and a two-month Viveport subscription.
The Adapter will cost $399.99 CAD and can be pre-ordered here.
A $79.99 attachment kit is required for the Wireless Adapter to work with the Vive Pro.
Note that there is an estimated shipping cost of $20-$28 for Canadian orders.
Shipments will begin later this month.
