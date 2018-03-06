News
‘BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others,’ says Facebook on patent suit

BlackBerry claims Facebook infringed on the company's mobile messaging patents

BlackBerry has launched a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook — as well as its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries.

According to Reuters, BlackBerry is alleging that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram developed “competing applications that improperly used BlackBerry’s mobile messaging intellectual property.”

CP24 reported that BlackBerry issued a statement on Tuesday stating that it had attempted to resolve the dispute with Facebook through dialogue, but that it is now pursuing legal action in an attempt to appease shareholders.

“Blackberry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business,” said Paul Grewal, Facebook deputy general counsel, in an email to MobileSyrup. “Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight.”

MobileSyrup has reached out BlackBerry for comment. This story will be updated with a response.

BlackBerry v Facebook by Russell Brandom on Scribd

Source: Reuters, CP24

