Razer is working on a second generation Razer Phone, the company confirmed during its most recent earnings report.
While Razer didn’t mention specifics, the upcoming smartphone will likely feature top-of-the-line specifications, including a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. One aspect of its previous phone Razer will need to improve on is camera performance.
Previous reports have claimed that Razer would launch its second phone this month.
Razer revealed its first handset last November. The phone was available in Canada only on Amazon and via the company’s website.
In the same earnings report, Razer says it plans to bring its PC software and services to mobile.
Source: Razer Via: Android Authority
