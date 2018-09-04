News
Sony CEO dismisses prospect of Fortnite PlayStation 4 cross-play again

Sep 4, 2018

2:18 PM EDT

Sony has been embroiled in controversy over its decision to block cross-play for games like Fortnite between its PlayStation 4 console and rival platforms Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

While Microsoft and Nintendo have openly embraced cross-play, Sony has continued to be against supporting the feature.

Now, Sony is saying that it doesn’t need to support cross-play because the PlayStation 4 already offers the superior gaming experience.

“On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told the Press Association at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. “Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that’s our belief.”

Yoshida went on to note that Sony has already offered cross-play between certain platforms. “But actually, we already opened some games as cross-platform with PC and some others, so we decide based on what is the best user experience. That is our way of thinking for cross-platform.”

Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra responded to Yoshida’s comments on Twitter, arguing that Sony “still isn’t listening to gamers” about cross-play.

When someone pointed out that the PlayStation 4 has been outselling the Xbox One, Ybarra noted that Microsoft’s gaming division includes both the Xbox and Windows platforms. As a result, he says Microsoft can see that the larger gaming community wants the ability to play games cross-platform.

Ybarra isn’t the only one to take issue with Sony’s stance on cross-play. Last month, Pete Hines, senior vice president at games publishing giant Bethesda, stated that cross-play between all platforms for its Elder Scrolls: Legends card game is “non-negotiable.” 

“It is our intention in order for the game to come out, it has to [have full cross-platform support] on any system,” Hines said in an interview with Game Informer. “We cannot have a game that works one way across everywhere else except for on this one thing.”

While Hines did not specifically mention Sony by name, it’s clear he was referring to the company nonetheless, given that Microsoft and Nintendo already support cross-play.

The month prior, prolific Bethesda developer Todd Howard also told German site Gamestar.de that “Sony isn’t being as helpful as we want them to be” in allowing cross-play for the upcoming Fallout 76 multiplayer game.

Via: The Verge

