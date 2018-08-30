Netflix is ramping up its involvement in Canada

Netflix has hired Stéphane Cardin to lead its regulatory affairs and industry relations in Canada.
This means that Cardin is the first Canadian Netflix employee to be based in Canada (Montreal, to be specific), according to La Presse. He starts at his new position sometime in the middle of September, and when he does he’ll help the streaming giant expand its presence in Canada.
“Stéphane brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Netflix policy team as we continue to invest in Canada’s world-class creative and production talent,” said Netflix in a written statement to La Presse.
Previously, Cardin was the vice-president of public and industry relations for the Canada Media Fund. The fund is a $342 million pot of money that’s used to help produce Canadian content for television.
According to La Presse, Cardin’s role won’t affect the streaming giant’s Canadian production company.
Netflix and the Canadian government created a deal to invest $500 million CAD to create Canadian content for Netflix over the course of five years.
Cardin will report to Netflix’s global government relations team in Washington.
Source: La Presse
