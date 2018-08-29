New PS Plus deals for PlayStation Plus subscribers, plus a Rockstar sale

Another week, another round of PlayStation Plus deals for subscribers. However, this time around there’s a Rockstar sale on as well.
There are over 30 PS4 and PS VR games on sale for this week’s PS Plus specials.
Check out some of my highlights below:
PS Plus specials
- Monster Hunter World – $79.99 down to $47.99
- Cities: Skylines – $53.49 down to $26.74
- Conan Exiles – $66.99 down to $46.89
- Prey – $39.99 down to $19.99
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality – $39.99 down to $23.99
- The Sims 4 – $64.99 down to $32.39
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – $39.99 down to $27.99
While there aren’t as many Rockstar specials, there are a few good ones for PS4 and PS3.
Rockstar specials
- Grand Theft Auto V – $36.99 down to $24.41
- L.A. Noire – $49.99 down to $24.99
- Red Dead Redemption – $29.99 down to $9.89
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare – $14.99 down to $7.49
You can check out all of the deals here.
