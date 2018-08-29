Resources
PREVIOUS|

New PS Plus deals for PlayStation Plus subscribers, plus a Rockstar sale

Aug 29, 2018

6:30 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation Membership

Another week, another round of PlayStation Plus deals for subscribers. However, this time around there’s a Rockstar sale on as well.

There are over 30 PS4 and PS VR games on sale for this week’s PS Plus specials.

Check out some of my highlights below:

PS Plus specials

While there aren’t as many Rockstar specials, there are a few good ones for PS4 and PS3.

Rockstar specials

You can check out all of the deals here.

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2018

10:31 AM EDT

Sony has finally updated the PlayStation 4’s clunky search bar

Sponsored

Aug 29, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Build a Competitive Website With SERPstash Premium’s SEO Tools for $26

Resources

Aug 29, 2018

3:38 PM EDT

Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in September 2018

News

Aug 29, 2018

8:15 AM EDT

EB Games selling SNES and NES Classic, discounted PS4 at Fan Expo Canada

Comments