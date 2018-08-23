HTC will unveil a beautiful and powerful handset on August 30th

HTC has teased a new smartphone release for August 30th.
The tweet from HTC’s official Twitter account doesn’t say much about the upcoming handset, except for stating that hte device will be where “Beauty and power meet…”
HTC released its flagship U12+ earlier this year, a phone with a lot of power, but it considerably lacked in the beauty department — though, of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018. pic.twitter.com/pOVKlEzSGY
— HTC (@htc) August 23, 2018
It’s unclear exactly which phone this is, however. Rumours indicate HTC is working on the U12 Life. However, that won’t be a powerful phone, considering rumours suggest it’ll run a 600 series processor. Leaks also claim the U12 Life will feature an iPhone X-style notch, so while it’ll look beautiful to me, many others will likely disagree. Other rumours point to the HTC U12 Life having a 3,600mAh battery and a 6-inch display.
August 30th is only a week away, so we’ll learn more about the handset this mystery handset on that date.
Source: HTC
