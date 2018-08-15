News
Apple Maps adds indoor maps of 18 Canadian shopping centres

Aug 15, 2018

6:02 PM EDT

Apple Maps

Apple has updated its Maps app to include indoor information for 18 shopping malls across Canada.

With indoor Maps, iOS users will be able to get an overview of store locations, restrooms, parking lots, escalators, stairs and more.

A complete list of the newly added malls is as follows:

  • Chinook Centre — Calgary, Alberta
  • Market Mall — Calgary, Alberta
  • Richmond Centre — Richmond, British Columbia
  • Polo Park — Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Champlain Place — Dieppe, New Brunswick
  • Carrefour Laval — Laval, Quebec
  • Galeries D’Anjou — Montréal, Quebec
  • Fairview Pointe Claire — Pointe-Claire, Quebec
  • Promenades St-Bruno — Saint-Bruno, Quebec
  • Lime Ridge — Hamilton, Ontario
  • Fairview Park — Kitchener, Ontario
  • Masonville Place — London, Ontario
  • Markville — Markham, Ontario
  • Square One — Mississauga, Ontario
  • Rideau Centre — Ottawa, Ontario
  • Shops at Don Mills — Toronto, Ontario
  • Fairview Mall — Toronto, Ontario
  • Sherway Gardens — Toronto, Ontario

Since December, Apple Maps has also included indoor data for Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver international airports.

