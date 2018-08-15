Diablo III is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year

Blizzard Entertainment’s hit dungeon crawling action-RPG Diablo III is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime before the end of the year.
In a since-deleted post, Forbes stated that the Diablo III: Eternal Collection containing the base Diablo III game and its Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions will come to the Nintendo Switch later this year.
Additionally, Forbes reported that the Switch version will feature exclusive content from Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise, including a costume based on the villainous Ganondorf, a pet Cucco and a Tri-Force portrait frame.
According to the Forbes leak, Diablo III on the Switch will support four player local co-op on a single Switch, or up to four Switch systems can be connected locally — all without the need for Wi-Fi.
Online multiplayer will also be available through Nintendo’s upcoming paid Switch Online service, which is set to launch sometime in the second half of September.
As noted by Kotaku, Diablo III will be the first Blizzard game to launch on a Nintendo platform in over 15 years; NES games Blackthorne, Lost Vikings and Rock n’ Roll Racing were ported to the Game Boy Advance in 2002.
Source: Reddit
Comments