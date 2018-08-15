News
Instagram hack replaces profile photos with film stills

Hundreds of accounts have tweeted about the hack

Aug 15, 2018

5:26 PM EDT

Instagram Stories

A strange new Instagram hack is replacing user profile photos with images from films and television programs, according to Mashable.

Mashable reported that approximately 5,000 tweets from 899 Twitter accounts mentioning Instagram hacks over the past seven days.

According to BBC News, not only are users unable to access their accounts, registered email addressed have also been changed to originate from Russian email client mail.ru.

As of August 14th, 2018, it appears that Instagram appears to be aware of the issue and is sending emails to notify affected users.

“We have dedicated teams helping people to secure their accounts,” reads an excerpt from an August 14th, 2018 Instagram media release.

“If you have reached out to us about your account, you will hear back from our team soon.”

Source: Mashable, BBC, Instagram

