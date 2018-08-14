It looks like Lenovo’s Moto brand will finally join the the smartphone notch bandwagon.
While there have been rumours about the Motorola One Power circulating for the past few months, it appears the Moto P30 will be the company’s first notched handset.
Moto China will unveil the Moto P30 on August 15th, however, Motorola has accidentally leaked press images of the phone on its website. While the company moved fast to take down the images, it wasn’t quick enough. Now images circulating the web reveal the P30 and its rather large notch.
The phone looks similar to the Lenovo Z5 and the rumoured Moto One Power. The images reveal a glass back, an aluminum frame, thin bezels with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 6.2-inch display. Further, the pone features a 12-megapixel selfie camera with a f/1.8 aperture with AI and AR support. The rear sports a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor with a fingerprint scanner.
The handset also features a 3,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, as well as a Dolby Atmos surround sound.
A screenshot of the shop listing reveals that the base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the more expensive variants features 6GB of RAM and 6GB of storage. The base model retails at ¥1,999 ($380 CAD).
The phone will come in a black, white and purple/blue variant that looks very similar to the Huawei P20 Pro as well as a variant with a clear rear back.
The handset will come out in China, however, it’s unclear if it’ll reach anywhere else.
Source: GSMArena
