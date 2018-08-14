News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft announces new ‘Phantom Black’ partially translucent Xbox One controller

Aug 14, 2018

12:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Xbox One Phantom Black controller

I’m not usually one to get excited about anything special edition, but this new Xbox One ‘Phantom Black’ controller certainly is stunning.

The gamepad features a translucent black and ‘Champagne Gold’ design, textured grips, button mapping functionality, and like all recently released Xbox One controllers, a built-in 3.5mm stereo headset jack and Bluetooth.

The gamepad’s black hue fades to gold, giving the controller a unique look that perhaps even makes me like it more than Microsoft’s recently released special edition Sea of Thieves gamepad.

Microsoft says the controller is set to release in Canada on September 11th, 2018 for $79 CAD.

Related Articles

Business

Jul 20, 2018

3:11 PM EDT

Microsoft reports strong Q4 2018 earnings, record-breaking Xbox revenue

News

Aug 9, 2018

7:12 AM EDT

Microsoft is asking for users to give feedback on Xbox Game Pass service

News

Aug 9, 2018

9:04 PM EDT

Canadian-developed Cuphead hits three million copies sold

Resources

Aug 13, 2018

3:41 PM EDT

How to install Fortnite on Android

Comments