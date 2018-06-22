Leaked images of Motorola One Power surface online

Alleged images of the Motorola One Power have surfaced online revealing more about the upcoming handset.
The leak comes from TechinfoBit, which referred to the device as the Moto One.
The images show a notch cutout that appears to hold a couple of sensors, a wide earpiece that may double as a speaker and the selfie shooter. TechinfoBit states the device features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
On the rear, it looks like the phone sports a vertical dual camera setup, Android One branding and the M logo that seems to double as a rear facing fingerprint sensor.
The images also indicate that the handset doesn’t sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, and has two downward facing speakers.
Previous rumours indicate the phone sports a Snapdragon 636 chipset, a 6.2-inch display, 4GB of RAM and a 3,780mAh battery.
As of this moment, it’s unclear when Motorola will unveil the device. However, since Google has yet to bring its Android One program to Canada, it’s unlikely the phone will be available to Canadians.
Image Credit: Nishant Kumar of TechinfoBit
Source: TechinfoBit Via: 9to5Google
