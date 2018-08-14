CanCon Podcast Ep. 126: Is it really worth it to buy the newest smartphone?

There was a time, just a few short years ago, when the latest product releases from the world’s largest tech companies were covered like movie premieres. Now, even the most hyped products can barely garner more than an appreciative shrug for a well-executed sequel (I’m looking at you, Mission: Impossible – Fallout).
So what happened to tech FOMO, the fear of missing out on the latest and greatest gadgets and gizmos? Well, for starters, many of those gadgets and gizmos have disappeared along with an anticipation for the novel and unknown, replaced instead by the consolidation and streamlining of ecosystems, platforms, and nigh-identical products (pity the tech fanboys who still rage over the functional equivalent of Coke vs. Pepsi). The smudged sameness of the current tech landscape means that you don’t have to worry about missing the Next Big Thing when it’s really not that different from the old thing sitting in your hand.
Freelance tech reporter Josh McConnell joins to help us evaluate four different tech categories (phones, laptops, games, and VR) and see if there’s any FOMO left to be found.
Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play
CanCon Podcast Episode 126
Tech’s latest and… greatest?
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-on: Subtle improvements
Surface Go Review: Don’t throw away the Chromebook
One week with Apple 2018 MacBook Pro
Standalone virtual reality headset Oculus Go now available at Best Buy Canada
Nintendo’s tiny NES Classic outsold the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Switch in June
Microsoft is developing a cloud-based Xbox console: report
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Afraid Of Heights” by Billy Talent
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments