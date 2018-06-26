Standalone virtual reality headset Oculus Go now available at Best Buy Canada

After launching in the U.S. in October of last year, Facebook-owned Oculus’ new Go headset is now officially available in Canada through Best Buy.
The 64GB version of the Oculus Go is priced at $329 CAD. As of right now it doesn’t seem like Best Buy is selling the smaller 32GB $269 version of the headset.
That said, the 32GB version is available through Oculus’ official website for $269, along with the $329 64GB iteration. Oculus began officially shipping the Go to Canada from its official website back in May.
Oculus’ new headset features a 2560 x 1440 pixel display with a 180-degree field-of-view, as well as a Snapdragon 821 processor.
Unlike the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, which require a high-end PC to power them, or Samsung’s Gear VR, which needs a Samsung device that acts as the headset’s display, Oculus Go is a standalone device that features its own internal hardware.
Along with Canada, the Oculus Go is also now widely available across Europe.
We’ll have more on the Oculus Go in the coming weeks
