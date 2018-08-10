TekSavvy offers back to school deals on internet packages until August 15th

TekSavvy is offering back to school deals on its internet packages, starting as low as $30 CAD per month for up to 25Mbps download speeds. The discounted prices only last for the first 12 months and afterwards, prices will return to normal.
Until August 15th, there is also a $20 discount on the $179.95 router and modem combo, or the $99.95 solo modem and $24.95 off the $49.95 activation fee. Further, the $10 shipping fee is also waived.
The back to school promotion includes $50 per month for up to 75Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds. TekSavvy is also offering $60 per month for up to 150Mbps download and 15Mbps upload speeds and its Cable 250 package offers $80 for up to 250Mbps download and 20Mbps upload speeds.
All of these plans come with unlimited internet usage.
Check out TekSavvy’s website for all of its back to school DSL and Cable promotions.
