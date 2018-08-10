Tesla is pushing out free Enhanced Autopilot trial to cars with Autopilot 2.0

Tesla has started emailing owners of cars that support Autopilot 2.0 to offer them a free 14 day trial for the driver assistance platform.
The company has mentioned a few times that it is getting ready to release a substantial update to Autopilot. This free trial could be foreshadowing the imminent release of that update.
Autopilot 2.0 is the hardware that’s been built into all Teslas since October 2016. It consists of eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors, as well as Nvidia’s Drive PX 2 GPU.
This isn’t the first time that the company has pushed a free trial to its users. In 2016, Tesla offered users a free Autopilot trial as well.
The new and old trials give users a chance to test out the Enhanced Autopilot system if they didn’t cough up an extra $6,600 CAD at the time of purchase.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that this update was going to happen in June and according to Electrek, users are starting to get notified.
Based off of a few of Musk’s tweets, there’s been heavy speculation that the ninth version of Tesla software is arriving at the end of August. Software version nine is going to start enabling full self-driving features, according to a tweet from Musk on June 10th.
This free trial could help get a few more people comfortable with semi-self-driving features like lane assistance before the full autonomous-driving update starts rolling out.
Source: Electrek
