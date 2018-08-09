News
PREVIOUS|

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Pikachu! trailer shows off 3D Kanto region

Mega Evolutions and Team Rocket are coming to the game

Aug 9, 2018

4:38 PM EDT

0 comments

As the release date of Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu nears, the Pokémon Company is sharing more information about the game.

When it launches on November 16th, players will get to explore a new layout of Vermillion City that’s larger than the original version.

Players will also get to play through the game with Mega Evolutions. Mega Evolutions were first added in 2013 when Pokémon X and Y were released.

Trainers can look forward to fighting the iconic Team Rocket trio, Jesse, James and Meowth. The group returns to the game for the first time since 1999’s Pokémon Yellow.

Nintendo hasn’t really shared how big their role will be in the new game, but we can maybe hope for some of that classic Team Rocket hijinx from the TV show.

This will be the first Pokémon RPG for the Nintendo Switch, but it has a few modern twists to make it more accessible to series newcomers.

Related Articles

News

May 30, 2018

12:09 AM EDT

Don’t worry, a ‘core’ Pokémon RPG is still coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019

News

Jul 30, 2018

2:36 PM EDT

Pokémon Go leaker suspects Generation-Four may drop very soon

News

Aug 7, 2018

5:06 PM EDT

Niantic has confirmed that player vs player battles are coming to Pokémon Go

News

Aug 1, 2018

12:48 PM EDT

Alolan Rattata is no longer hatching from eggs in Pokémon Go

Comments