Bell secures $380 million emergency mobile communications contract in Manitoba

Bell MTS has secured the $380 million contract to update Manitoba’s aging emergency communications system.
The announcement was made on August 8th, 2018, with Manitoba premier Brian Pallister announcing that Bell MTS would be responsible for replacing the now outdated FleetNet system that was used by fire, ambulance, police and other public safety services.
“Ensuring the safety of Manitobans is our duty,” said Pallister, in an August 8th, 2018 media release.
“This new digital two-way mobile radio system will provide expanded coverage over a more secure network and improve the safety of our first responders.”
Pallister added that the new system should be implemented over the next three years.
According to Manitoba, Bell’s new equipment will include radios with GPS systems, as well as encrypted radios that will “ensure police operations are secure and the equipment will be compatible with other systems outside of Manitoba to enable coordination during emergencies.”
“As a company dedicated to bringing the best communications services to Manitobans, Bell MTS is proud to be selected by the provincial government to lead the transformation of Manitoba’s public safety communications service,” said Dan McKeen, vice-chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada, in the same August 8th media release.
“Public safety organizations across the province will benefit from advanced communications technology enabling enhanced safety and security for the people of Manitoba.”
Source: Government of Manitoba Via: Winnipeg Free Press
