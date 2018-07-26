News
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might be available to purchase on August 24th, at least in Europe

Jul 26, 2018

11:09 AM EDT

It looks like you might be able to get the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in your hands before the end of August, if you’re in Europe.

Leaker Roland Quandt received word from a European carrier operator that pre-orders will go until August 23rd, and that Samsung will release the upcoming Note phone on August 24th.

If this is true for Europe, it’s possible that Samsung will follow the same release schedule in North America as well.

Looking back at last year, the Note 8 was unveiled on August 23rd and then was released to the public on September 15th. While last year there was a three-week break between launch and release date, a two week break window is possible.

Samsung will unveil Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th at an Unpacked Event in New York City and is rumoured to come alongside the Galaxy Watch.

The phone will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch display, a dual-rear camera setup and a Bluetooth S Pen.

Source: Roland Quandt 

