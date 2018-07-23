Samsung Galaxy Note 9 makes an early unboxing video appearance

An early unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reveals almost everything about the upcoming phablet. The video was leaked by MySmartPrice.
While it’s difficult to confirm if this is the Galaxy Note 9 or a knockoff, it looks close to what’s expected for the handset.
The video shows the phone’s horizontal dual camera setup with a LED flash and a fingerprint sensor below the cameras, similar to the Galaxy S9+.
The video also reveals the bottom of the phone, with its USB Type-C port, speaker grill, headphone jack and S-Pen slot. Unfortunately, the author of the video doesn’t show off the S-Pen.
Within the box there is a microUSB to USB Type-C converter, which is unusual since Samsung didn’t include one with the Galaxy S9. It’s a possible sign that the featured device is a knockoff.
There’s also a screen protector which is likewise suspicious as companies rarely put screen protectors in boxes as they are difficult to put on. Companies like Huawei and OnePlus, sell their phones with the screen protector preinstalled. Further, it’d make more sense if the Galaxy Note 9 came with a case, as the S9 did in certain markets around the world.
Spec-wise the box indicates that the phone features a 6.3-inch display (previous rumours claimed the Note 9 would sport a 6.4-inch panel), dual 12-megapixel lenses with dual optical image stabilization, 8-megapixel selfie camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, an iris scanner, 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.
While it seems likely that this the Galaxy Note 9, nothing is officially confirmed until Samsung reveals the phone on August 9th.
Source: MySmartPrice, Via: SamMobile
