Xbox Ultimate Game Sale discounts over 700 games by up to 65 percent

Microsoft has kicked off its annual Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, offering discounts of up to 65 percent on over 700 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for nearly two weeks.
Additionally, Xbox Live Gold members can snag an additional 10 percent off many of the discounted titles.
Here is a highlight of some of the deals, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $47.99 or $40 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- Cuphead — $20.79 (regular $25.99)
- Dark Souls III — $26.40 or $20 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $59.99 or $53.49 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- FIFA 18 — $32 or $26.40 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition — $59.99 or $51.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — $27.74 or $24.78 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $36.99)
- The Telltale Batman Bundle — $33.19 or $29.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $39.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — $29.99 or $25 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $49.99)
- Watch Dogs 2 — $32 or $24 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $35 or $28 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $69.99)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $40 or $32 with Xbox Live Gold (regular $79.99)
It’s worth noting that many of these games are made in Canada. Assassin’s Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 5 and Watch Dogs 2 were all developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Cuphead comes out of Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR and FIFA 18 hails from EA Vancouver.
The Ultimate Game Sale deals are valid until Tuesday, July 31st at 3am PT/6am ET.
Comments