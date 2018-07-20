Wi-Fi now available in select courthouses across British Columbia

The Government of British Columbia has announced that 27 courthouse locations around the province now offer free public Wi-Fi.
All courthouse visitors, including those involved in ongoing trials, will be able to use the Wi-Fi on any of their devices. A full list of courthouses offering Wi-Fi can be found here.
The Wi-Fi is provided by Shaw Communications in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Judge, the Office of the Chief Information Officer and facilities manager Brookfield GIS Workplace Solutions.
Current Shaw customers can access the ‘Shaw Open’ network, while non-Shaw clients can connect to ‘Shaw Guest’ by creating a free user account.
The provincial government says it will “work on expanding [Wi-Fi] services to other courthouse locations as infrastructure improvements are made.”
Source: Government of British Columbia
Comments