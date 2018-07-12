Fortnite season 5 adds golf karts, portals and Viking weapons

The fifth season of developer Epic Games’ battle royale game sensationÂ FortniteÂ is now available.
While the fourth season of the game was superhero-themed, the latest season of content seems to be centred around time travel.
The most significant new addition is the introduction of the four-person golf kart, the first proper vehicles to come to the game following the drivable shopping carts from last season.Â Additionally, the Moisty Mire map has been replaced entirely with a new desert outpost region which sports a golf course area.
Temporal rifts will also now appear on the map, which will warp players to a different area and allow them to parachute back to land. Continuing with the time travel theme is a number of ancient statues littered around the map and items that pull from different periods in history, including a Viking axe.
Naturally, the new season also brings with it a new premium Battle Pass, which players can purchase with real money to unlock new challenges and items, including the ability to play basketball or golf with friends.
FortniteÂ players on theÂ Nintendo Switch can also take advantage of newly-added motion controls.
The full list ofÂ FortniteÂ season 5 patch notes can be foundÂ here.
