News
PREVIOUS|

UberEats expands to Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Sherbrooke and Levis in Quebec

The service is coming to Trois-RiviÃ¨res in August

Jul 11, 2018

5:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Uber Eats app on iPhone

UberEats, Uber’s food delivery platform, will soon be available inÂ Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Sherbrooke and Levis, Quebec.

Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Sherbrooke andÂ LÃ©vis will gain service”over the next few weeks,” an Uber spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup.

The newsÂ comes following the announcement that UberEats is launching in around 100 new Canadian cities and towns as part of an expansion past the original collection of 50 locales.

Trois-RiviÃ¨res is the fifth largest city in Quebec, with a population of 134,413 residents counted in the 2016 census. Sherbrooke is fourth largest at roughly 161,323 residents, while LÃ©vis has roughly 143,414 residents.

UberEats provides users with the ability to order food from a variety of local restaurants and fast food spots for a $5 fee. It’s up against competition like Foodora and Door Dash, depending on the location.

To confirm where Uber Eats is already available, check the company’s website here.

Via: Radio-Canada

Related Articles

News

Jul 4, 2018

7:09 AM EDT

UberEats offering unlimited free deliveries in Canada for two weeks to select users

News

Jun 26, 2018

3:10 PM EDT

UberEats announces expansion to smaller Canadian cities

News

Jul 10, 2018

6:51 PM EDT

New website helps navigate Toronto’s underground PATH network

News

Jul 11, 2018

8:10 AM EDT

Sony partners with Vancouver-based Biba on Hotel Transylvania AR mobile game

Comments