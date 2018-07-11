UberEats expands to Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Sherbrooke and Levis in Quebec

UberEats, Uber’s food delivery platform, will soon be available inÂ Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Sherbrooke and Levis, Quebec.
Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Sherbrooke andÂ LÃ©vis will gain service”over the next few weeks,” an Uber spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup.
The newsÂ comes following the announcement that UberEats is launching in around 100 new Canadian cities and towns as part of an expansion past the original collection of 50 locales.
Trois-RiviÃ¨res is the fifth largest city in Quebec, with a population of 134,413 residents counted in the 2016 census. Sherbrooke is fourth largest at roughly 161,323 residents, while LÃ©vis has roughly 143,414 residents.
UberEats provides users with the ability to order food from a variety of local restaurants and fast food spots for a $5 fee. It’s up against competition like Foodora and Door Dash, depending on the location.
To confirm where Uber Eats is already available, check the company’s website here.
Via: Radio-Canada
