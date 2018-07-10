Amazon to build new fulfilment centre in Ottawa, set to create 600 jobs

U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon has announced plans to build a new fulfillment centre in Ottawa. The new facility will be Amazon’s fifth in Ontario, and eighth in Canada.
According to a July 10th, 2018 media release, Amazon plans on building its new facility in Ottawa’s eastern suburb of Orleans.
The company anticipates that the new facility will create 600 full-time jobs in the area.
Amazon currently employs approximately 2,000 people at facilities in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton, and approximately 6,000 people across the country.
“Ontario continues to be a great place for Amazon to do business and we look forward to adding a fulfillment centre in the National Capital Region,” said Glenn Sommerville, director of Amazon operations in Canada, in the same July 10th media release.
“Our ability to expand in Ontario and create more than 600 new jobs is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce. Amazon is committed to providing great opportunities for employment and creating a positive economic impact for the region.”
The company currently has fulfillment centres in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
Expansions in Vancouver and a new headquarters
Amazon’s latest news follows on the heels of an April 2018 announcement that the company plans on expanding its offices in Vancouver.
The company previously announced that it plans on launching a 416,000-square foot development centre in British Columbia’s largest city, set to open in 2022.
The company is also currently in the process of finalizing the location of its second North American headquarters (HQ2).
Ontario’s capital, and Canada’s most populated city, Toronto is among a list of 20 finalist cities. Toronto is also the only Canadian city that’s on the Amazon HQ2 shortlist.
While Amazon’s plans to expand its operations in Ontario and British Columbia are good news for some, there are arguments to be made that Canadians shouldn’t be so excited about an expanded Amazon presence in the country.
Source: Amazon
Comments