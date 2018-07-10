Samsung Gear S4 to add Bixby: report

Samsung’s upcoming Gear S4 smartwatch will ship with the company’s Bixby voice-activated assistant, according to a new report from SamMobile.
“For those who were uncertain, well, we can confirm that Bixby is indeed going to be present on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch,” writes the website. SamMobile goes on to state that Bixby will replace the Gear family’s S Voice assistant, and that users of the forthcoming wearable will be able to activate the Bixby by saying “Hi Bixby”.
While Samsung is not expected to announce the Gear S4 until IFA Berlin, which starts at the end of August, fans of the company will get a sneak peek of the new Bixby when Samsung unveils the Note 9.
Samsung announced earlier this year that it will launch Bixby 2.0 alongside the Note 9, which the company will reveal on August 9th. According to Samsung, Bixby 2.0 will feature faster response times. It will also be better at cutting through noise, among other improvements.
Source: SamMobile
