Business
Toronto only Canadian city on Amazon’s North American HQ shortlist

Amazon reviewed 238 proposals from cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Jan 18, 2018

10:23 AM EST

6 comments

Amazon Vancouver office

Global e-commerce giant Amazon has released its list of the top 20 cities in the running for the company’s second North American headquarters.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the cities on the list are American. In fact, 19 cities are American, with a single exception: Toronto, Ontario.

The inclusion of Toronto isn’t entirely surprising, as previous reports from analysts outside of Amazon suggested that the city would certainly be a contender.

In November 2017, Bert Sperling’s BestPlaces city ranking website hypothesized that Toronto ranked 15 on a list of 64 cities that were most likely to make the cut. The only other Canadian city to make Sperling’s list was Vancouver, which placed 64th.

Amazon Canada

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan from Amazon’s public policy team, in a January 18th, 2018 media release. “Through this process, we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

It’s important to note that Amazon’s list is alphabetical, and not organized by how likely it is that a particular municipality will be selected.

Sperling’s own list suggests that Atlanta, Georgia, might win out in the end.

For their part, former Wind Mobile (now Freedom Mobile) founder and CEO Anthony Lacavera and Lavalife co-founder and The Disruptors co-host Bruce Croxon both believe that Amazon shouldn’t open up its second North American headquarters in Toronto.

Source: Amazon

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    Of course Atlanta could win out because its cost of living is a fraction what it cost to live in Toronto and it has a robust technology hub. What’s not to like?
    Toronto can take solace in knowing its short-listed but that’s about as far it’ll go.

    • Eluder

      One thing we have over most US cities though is we are cheap, highly skilled, labour. Canadians get paid crap money for what they do vs their US counterparts. And we are also generally better educated than Americans, especially in a highly competitive city such as Toronto.

    • Marshall Davidson

      This is true but unfortunately there are just too many negatives of locating this in Canada as it stands and I see this as more window-dressing than anything else.

    • Eluder

      Ya, it’s too bad, because this would probably help the salary situation a bit as Amazon will poach highly skilled workers from other companies in Toronto, raising the bar for salaries, which is much needed in such an expensive city.

  • Alan Paone

    you left out the part that amazon is doing this in retaliation for seattle bringing in taxes to try and stop amazon from destroying the city. it would be 100% bad if they showed up in toronto with that kind of leverage!

  • Stephen_81

    No Chance Toronto is getting it. Ontario is not a very hospitable province for business to locate in right now.
    Salary expectations in the GTA with our leave requirements put us higher than almost every city on the list. While I’d love to see more business locate in Toronto and Canada as a whole, we need a different government in the US pushing more progressive policies to make Canada’s policies not a liability