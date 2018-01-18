Global e-commerce giant Amazon has released its list of the top 20 cities in the running for the company’s second North American headquarters.
Unsurprisingly, the majority of the cities on the list are American. In fact, 19 cities are American, with a single exception: Toronto, Ontario.
The inclusion of Toronto isn’t entirely surprising, as previous reports from analysts outside of Amazon suggested that the city would certainly be a contender.
In November 2017, Bert Sperling’s BestPlaces city ranking website hypothesized that Toronto ranked 15 on a list of 64 cities that were most likely to make the cut. The only other Canadian city to make Sperling’s list was Vancouver, which placed 64th.
“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan from Amazon’s public policy team, in a January 18th, 2018 media release. “Through this process, we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”
It’s important to note that Amazon’s list is alphabetical, and not organized by how likely it is that a particular municipality will be selected.
Sperling’s own list suggests that Atlanta, Georgia, might win out in the end.
For their part, former Wind Mobile (now Freedom Mobile) founder and CEO Anthony Lacavera and Lavalife co-founder and The Disruptors co-host Bruce Croxon both believe that Amazon shouldn’t open up its second North American headquarters in Toronto.
Source: Amazon
