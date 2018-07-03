Samsung Tab S4 to feature improved screen-to-body ratio, buttonless front: report

A new official press render of the Galaxy Tab S4 has surfaced online. The render comes via Android Headlines, which says it obtained it from a “reliable source.” The rear of the tablet features a single rear camera, as well as Samsung and
“Tuned by AKG” branding.
The front of the tablet is rumoured to feature a 10.5-inch display and a higher screen-to-body ratio than the majority of tablets currently on the market. Similar to its smartphones, it looks as Samsung wants to reduce the bezels on its upcoming tablets.
In addition, it appears Samsung is removing the front facing home button from its tablet. Due to the lack of a home button, it’s possible the Tab S4 may include an iris scanner. Alternatively, an under-display fingerprint scanner or side-mounted fingerprint scanner are also possible, though not likely.
Spec-wise, the Tab S4 is said to feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, a 7,300mAh battery and Androud 8.1 Oreo. Further rumours indicate the tablet will sport a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
Samsung will likely announce the Tab S4 at its annual IFA Berlin keynote in September.
Source: AndroidHeadlines
