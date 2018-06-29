Nintendo Switch price drops $20 to $379 in Canada

Nintendo of Canada announced today that it’s lowering the suggested retail price for its portable-home console from $399 CAD to $379, a price decrease of $20.
Nintendo says that the pricing change is taking effect immediately and consists of “most Canadian retailers,” including Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, London Drugs, Toys R Us, Shoppers Drug Mart, The Source and Amazon.ca.
The Nintendo Switch launched back on March 3rd 2017 and has been out for a little over a year now. Well-regarded games for the console include titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey.
At E3 2018, Nintendo revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Let’s Go are coming to the console in 2018.
