Samsung today announced the Galaxy Tab Active 2, a new ruggedized tablet aimed at hazardous and industrial applications.
The Tab Active2 features both MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certification, and Samsung claims the device’s anti-shock cover can help it survive drops from up to 1.5 metres. With IP68 certification, the Active 2 is both water and dust resistant, and can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for 30 minutes.
Internally, the Tab Active 2 features an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz and 3GB of RAM. It also includes a user-replaceable 4,450mAh battery, which Samsung says can power the Tab Active 2 for up to 11 hours on a single charge.
The Tab Active 2’s 8-inch screen features a 1280-800 resolution. Included with the tablet is an S-Pen, which, like the Tab Active 2 itself, is IP68 water and dust resistant.
In addition to USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and LTE connectivity, the Tab Active 2 features POGO pins, which allows the device to connect to a variety of third-party docking stations and keyboards.
The Tab Active 2 ships with Android 7.1. There’s no word yet on Canadian pricing and availability, but MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for those details.
Source: Samsung
