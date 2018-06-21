News
SkipTheDishes to donate to Canadian LGBT youth for orders placed during Pride

Jun 21, 2018

8:09 AM EDT

Food delivery service SkipTheDishes has announced a charity campaign supporting LGBT youth in Canada.

As the official Pride food delivery app in several major Canadian cities, SkipTheDishes has pledged to donate one dollar to Pride groups from every Skip delivery made using a special city-specific voucher.

While Winnipeg and Edmonton Pride festivals (and their respective vouchers) have already passed, Skip customers in the following cities can still take part in the campaign:

Skip will donate the money to Rainbow Resource Centre (Winnipeg), Edmonton Pride, Saskatoon Pride, Toronto’s Youth Line, Vancouver Pride, Ottawa Pride and Calgary Pride.

Skip says the pride vouchers are active for 14 days before each festival and will remain active for one day following each event. The code is entered at checkout on deliveries through the Skip websiteiOS app or Android app. The voucher can be re-used for an unlimited amount of orders during the promotional period.

“We respect and celebrate the Pride community and promote diversity across Canada. Everyone in Toronto can celebrate Pride with us by ordering Skip delivery and using our donation vouchers,” Kendall Bishop, SkipTheDishes director of marketing, said in a press statement.

At the various Pride festivities, Skip also says its team members will be pedalling large rainbow-coloured tricycles and driving Skip cars to deliver “colourful surprises” to onlookers.

