Google Photos’ newest feature will automatically group together similar images

Google is rolling out a new organization feature to its popular Photos app.
Google Photos will now recognize when users take multiple snapshots of the same subject within a short span of time. It will group those photos together, highlighting the best one in the process.
The feature was first spotted by an Android Police reader.
Similar to when users take portrait or burst mode photos, Photos will present a group of similar images as a single photo within its overview window.
Tapping the lead photo allows users to see all of the photos in the entire series. From here, the user can decide whether to save only the best photo from the series or to pick a new highlight photo.
While it seems Photos may not always pick the best photo from a series, the feature does help to declutter things.
Source: Android Police
